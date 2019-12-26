'RSS's PM lies to Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi for 'no detention centre' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there are no detention centres in India, accusing the PM of lying to "Bharat Mata". He also attached a video clip on Twitter, in which PM Modi can be seen saying that "Congress and urban Naxals are spreading rumours about detention centres as there are no such detention centres in India". The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam. "RSS's Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag 'Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).

The Congress leader has sharpened his attack on the BJP and PM Modi off late, giving fuel to speculation that he might be appointed as the party president again. He has widely criticised the Prime Minister after the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in the parliament, accusing the BJP of spreading hatred and breaking the country. Gandhi said Modi's organisation, the RSS, had taught him how to break the country and spread hatred for years. "You should not forget that if you stand before the voice of 'Bharat Mata', and try to suppress students, judiciary, then 'Bharat Mata will give a strong reply," he said.

On the issue of the CAA and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Rahul said: "The people of the country, this voice of 'Bharat Mata' will not allow you to attack the country and not allow this country to be divided."

Hitting out at Modi for saying that those protesting on the streets against the CAA could be identified by their clothes, Gandhi said, "When it comes to clothes, the entire nation knows you because of your clothes. It was you who had worn the suit worth Rs 2 crore and not the people of the country." The former Congress chief said the Constitution "was made by people of every religion, by Ambedkar and the voices of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, are in this Constitution". "You (Modi) cannot attack it as the entire country will stop you," he asserted.

Edited by Manoj Sharma with agency inputs

Also read: My name is not 'Rahul Savarkar', will never apologise for truth, says Rahul Gandhi