RTI applications rise by 11%; Tribal Affairs, MHA lead in rejections: CIC report

There is a 11 per cent increase in the number of Right to Information (RTI) applications received by the government during the reporting year 2018-19, a report showed on Friday.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs rejected the maximum number of RTI queries, the Central Information Commission's (CIC) annual report tabled in Parliament stated.

The CIC is the apex appellate authority under the RTI Act 2005, and its jurisdiction extends over all Central Public Authorities (PAs).

The report, tabled in both houses of Parliament this week, showed that 13.70 lakh RTI applications were received by the registered PAs during the reporting year 2018-19. This is higher by 1.37 lakh or 11 per cent than what was reported during 2017-18, it said.

As per the report, the Central government departments rejected 64,334 applications, which comes to 4.70 per cent of the total number of applications received during 2018-19. This is a decline from 5.13 per cent applications rejected last year.

"Highest percentage of RTI applications rejected was reported by Ministry of Tribal Affairs (26.54%) and Ministry of Home Affairs (16.41%)," the report said.

The CIC report says that the first appeals before seniors against the decisions of RTI processing officers called Central Public Information Officers marginally declined from 9.72 per cent (1,40,810) last year to 9.29 per cent (1,51,481) in 2018-19.

The CIC disposed of 17,188 second appeals and complaints cases in 2018-19. A total of 22,736 cases were registered during the same period. "At the end of the year, the commission had 29,655 cases pending before it," it said.

The figures are based on annual returns submitted by all 2,145 registered public authorities with the Commission.

