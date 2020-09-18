Russian coronavirus vaccine: 1 in 7 volunteers report side-effects

Around 14 per cent or one in seven volunteers who have been administered the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have complained of side effects, according to the country's health minister Mikhail Murashko. The minister said that more than 300 out of the announced 40,000 volunteers have been vaccinated with Sputnik V.

"Approximately 14% have small complaints of weakness, muscle pain for 24 hours and an occasional increase in body temperature," said Murashko as quoted by state-run TASS news. He added that the symptoms go away the next day. "The complications are described in the instructions and are predictable," he said.

Volunteers would receive a second shot of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine within 21 days of the first shot. The adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine is yet to complete a large-scale clinical trial but has been approved by the Russian government. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be cleared for human use globally even though the final trials began earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based GV Prasad-helmed Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Dr Reddy's) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are planning to roll out the coronavirus vaccine as early as November. In an exclusive interview with India Today, GV Prasad said, "We have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Russian Development Investment Fund (RDIF). Hope to bring vaccine (Sputnik-V) to India as soon as possible."

The RDIF and Dr Reddy's also signed a pact to manufacture around 10 crore vaccines in India. Prasad also said the company had received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct trials.

However, scientists worldwide have auctioned against the use of a coronavirus vaccine that has not fully cleared safety and efficacy trials.

Also read: Russian coronavirus vaccine to arrive in India in November, clearances pending

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: October, November or December -- when will we have COVID-19 cure?