Satellite images show China's PLA signage, map near Pangong lake

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday has created 81-metre long signage between Finger-4 and Finger-5 at the north bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. Satellite images show 'China' written in Mandarin language on the signage near the Pangong Lakeshore. Besides, the PLA also appears to have drawn a map of China on part of the lakeshore,The Times of India reported. With this, China has sought to deride India's claim that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) runs north to south at Finger-8.

Pangong lake, located at 14,000ft in the Himalayas is divided into eight 'Fingers'. India believes it has the right to patrol from Finger 1 to Finger 8, while China believes it has the right to control from Finger 8 to Finger 4. At present, Chinese troops are deployed at Finger 4. The Chinese troops have intruded 423 metres at the Galwan Valley, according to NDTV. The PLA army has pitched 16 tents and tarpaulins and deployed 14 vehicles along the 423-metre stretch of Indian territory.

Images shared on Chinese social media sites tried to highlight possible water damage to Indian camps along the swollen #Galwan river, unfortunately for the Chinese it ended up focusing attention to the mirror deployment by India in the sector #indiachinastandoff pic.twitter.com/XEOuXy1KMP - d-atis (@detresfa_) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian and Chinese militaries yesterday held an over 10-hour Corps Commander-level dialogue with a focus on finalising modalities for the disengagement of troops from various standoff points in eastern Ladakh, and explored ways to ease tension in the region, government sources said. The talks took place on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh.

In the previous two rounds of talks, the Indian side demanded immediate withdrawal of Chinese troops from various areas in the region.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

