SBI Recruitment 2019: Hiring for 44 senior executive posts begins; here's how to apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for multiple senior posts as mentioned in an official notification. The SBI notice invites application for posts of senior executives. A total of 44 posts are up for grabs, the application process for which has already started. Based on the selection process, once the applications are in, the bank will call select candidates for interview based on which a merit list will be drawn up. Candidates can visit the official SBI website for more information.

Among the positions vacant, there is one each for Deputy Manager for Debit Card Operations, Deputy Manager for Govt e-Marketing, and Manager for Debit Card Marketing. There are 15 vacancies for Senior Executive (Credit Review) on a contractual basis as well as 7 vacancies for Manager (UPI & Aggregator).

The online registration began on January 22 and will continue till February 11. February 25 is the last date to print out the application form. Meanwhile, online fee can be submitted from January 22 to February 11. The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 600 and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Candidates applying for the roles of SBI senior executives will have to submit a set of documents including the resume, an ID proof in PDF format, proof of date of birth, educational certificates, experience certificates, e-receipt of fee payment, cast certificate, PWD certificate, salary slip, Form-16/IT Return as on March 31, 2018, recent photograph and signature.

Here's how to apply for the SBI senior executive recruitment process:

Visit the official site, sbi.co.in

Find 'careers' on homepage, click on it

On the page find 'Recruitment of Senior Executive (Credit Review) on contractual basis' under latest announcement

Click 'apply now'

Click on 'new registration' and create a new ID

Use the new ID as log in credentials

Fill the form, upload the documents

Finally, pay the application fee

Also read: 7.32 lakh jobs created in Nov; employment up by 48% in formal sector: EPFO payroll data