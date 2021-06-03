SC grants CBSE, CISCE 2 weeks to decide on Class 12 evaluation criteria

Supreme Court has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination to come up place objective assessment criteria on record within two weeks, while adding it was happy about the Centre's decision to cancel Class 12 board exams.

"We are happy to note that government has taken a decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks placed before us," the SC bench mentioned.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General KK Venugopal and advocate JK Das, both of whom appeared for the CISCE to place the evaluation parameters on record in a fortnight.

The bench noted that they cannot give more time for deciding the criteria as students will take admissions in colleges in India and abroad, adding they will go through all the parameters so that any objections can be dealt with.

"This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams," the bench stated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the decision to cancel Class 12 board exams as a 'student-friendly move'. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "It has been a chaotic year for students. The joys of growing up partly snatched away, confined to their homes, less time with friends. As you said, in the current times, this was the best and most student-friendly decision."



Following the Centre's decision to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have cancelled their respective state board exams.

