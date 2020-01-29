SC rejects Nirbhaya convict Mukesh's petition challenging President's rejection of mercy plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the petition filed by one of the Nirbhaya case accused, Mukesh Singh, who sought to challenge the President of India's rejection of his mercy plea. The judgment was pronounced by a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

The Supreme Court said that there was no merit in the contention of the accused convicted for the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. "Alleged torture can't be a ground. All documents were placed before the President and he had taken them into consideration," the Supreme Court said.

The court also rejected the contention that the mercy plea was processed at "lightning speed" which Mukesh's counsel argues was a ground to challenge the President's decision. Mukesh's counsel Anjana Prakash argued that there were procedural lapses on part of the state that led to the rejection of the plea by the President, as mentioned by Bar and Bench. She argued that two days after Mukesh's curative petition was rejected, the mercy plea was also dismissed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the state said that there were no procedural lapses and that he had supplied all the necessary documents needed.

The apex court had reserved the verdict on Tuesday. President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh on January 17. The four convicts who are on death row are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.

