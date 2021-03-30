Seven more COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trial stage in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that seven more coronavirus vaccine candidates are in the clinical trials stages. He added that around two dozen are in the pre-clinical trial stages. "Around seven more COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in clinical trials. Some of them are in the advanced phase of the trials. Around two dozen vaccines are in pre-clinical trials," he said after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

The health minister added that 430 districts in the country have not reported a single case of COVID-19 in the last 28 days. Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the situation is under control but there is no place for complacency in terms of observing appropriate COVID behaviour.

Dr Harsh Vardhan's wife Nutan Goel also took the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine today. He said that neither of them felt any side effects after their doses.

Speaking about the vaccine candidates, the minister said that both the Indian vaccines are safe and effective. "Both Indian vaccines are safe and effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university," he emphasised.

He said that there are a few rare cases of people contracting coronavirus after taking the vaccine. "Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalises the chances of their hospitalisation or admission to ICU wards," he added.

As many as 6,11,13,354 people have been vaccinated till March 30, 8am.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16. In the first phase, all healthcare and frontline workers were administered the vaccine. In the second phase, people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities were vaccinated. From April 1, the government will vaccinate all above 45 years.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Canada halts AstraZeneca shot for under 55 over blood clot reports

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna jabs 90% effective after both doses, says US study