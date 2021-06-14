Special vaccine centre for people travelling abroad for work, studies in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a special COVID-19 vaccination centre at a school for students, athletes and others who are required to travel abroad for work or studies. People who are eligible will be able to get their second dose much sooner than 84 days. However these people will need to wait for 28 days to take a second dose. The centre has been set up at the Navyug School situated on Mandir Marg.

The purpose of this centre, Sisodia said, was to 'wish good luck' to those who are travelling abroad under the specified categories. "These days, our children are going abroad for further studies, or have attained jobs outside the country or are participating in international sports events. We have opened this special vaccination centre for all these citizens who are leaving for abroad and need to be vaccinated at the earliest, without any hassle," he said at the inauguration.

The minister said Covishield vaccine would be administered at this centre. Under special provisions of the Delhi government, eligible candidates will be able to get their second dose within 28-84 days of their first shot, he added.

Those who wish to avail the facility will have to carry their passports and relevant travel documents. According to an official statement, the facility will be available to those who need to undertake international travel within August 31.

The statement said that students who have to go abroad for studies, people taking up jobs in foreign countries and athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending the International Olympics to be held in Tokyo under special provisions will be able to avail the services.

This move has come after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued recommendations to provide vaccines to people who have completed 28 days of their first dose and need to travel for studies, work or for participating in the Olympics.

Also read: 1 bn COVID-19 vaccine doses only a start, says IMF chief

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine delivery through drones? Centre invites bids