Stubble burning contribution to Delhi air pollution reaches 40% -- highest for the season

Delhi's air quality reached 'very poor' levels on Monday, with stubble burning contribution reaching 40 per cent. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring agency SAFAR, "Stubble burning share in PM 2.5 has increased and it is estimated at 40 per cent for today, the highest of the season."

The central agency added around 3,216 farm fires were reported across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. NASA's satellite imagery showed a large cluster of fire dots covering Punjab and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's worsening air quality surged to 44 per cent on November 1, 2019.

SAFAR also said the national capital's air quality has not improved despite improvement in ventilation given high stubble-related intrusion and air pollutants getting trapped in the night time due to absence of a cloud cover. Though it forecast an improvement in ventilation over the next two days, SAFAR also said the AQI is likely to improve marginally due to the farm fires.

The air quality reached 'very poor' levels in Delhi. The latest AQI numbers show it's 362 in Delhi's Sonia Vihar, 373 in Jahangirpuri, 345 in Bawana and 326 in Patparganj. An AQI between 0 and 50 falls under 'good' category, 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 ''very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

