Supreme Court asks Centre to prepare for third wave of COVID-19

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to prepare for a third wave of COVID-19 even as the country is struggling under a ravaging second wave. The court said that it is important to create a buffer stock to prevent panic among the public. The apex court asked the Centre to devise a pan-India approach to prepare for the third wave.

The court said that the basis of allocation of oxygen should be reassessed before the third wave strikes. "You need to look at the issue of oxygen supply on a pan-India basis. There is a need to look at oxygen audit and also reassess the basis for oxygen reallocation," said Justice Chandrachud to the Centre.

The SC said that the formula to allocate oxygen to states needs a complete revamp.

"Prepare today to handle stage 3 of Covid. Children may be affected during the third wave, ensure vaccination of children. Bolster your infrastructure to deal with the third wave, rope in NEET aspirants and nurses," the Supreme Court told the Centre.

The apex court said that if the Centre makes an error in policy framing then it will be held responsible and accountable for it.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it has complied with its order. It said that it supplied 730 MT of oxygen instead of 700 MT to Delhi. The SC had sought an answer from the Centre by Thursday morning while staying the contempt proceedings initiated by the Delhi High Court over non-compliance of the order to provide 700 MT oxygen to the national capital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre informed a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah that a survey was conducted in 56 major hospitals of Delhi on May 4 and it has been revealed that they had a significant stock of liquid oxygen.

