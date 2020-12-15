Tata vs Mistry case: CJI Bobde says son represents Shapoorji's firm, lawyers say no objection

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, who is heading the proceedings of the high-stake Tata-Mistry case revealed that his advocate son Shrinivas Bobde, has been representing a subsidiary company of Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

On the fourth day of hearing of the Tata Sons Private Ltd and Cyrus Mistry case, CJI Bobde interjected a senior counsel and said: "I have an announcement to make".

He then added, "Over the weekend I discovered that my son has been representing a subsidiary company of Shapoorji Pallonji group in a slum rehabilitation matter in Mumbai for the last two years. I thought about disclosing this in case any of you have objections to my hearing this case".

CJI Bobde's statement was specifically addressed to Senior Counsel Harish Salve and Dr AM Singhvi, who is appearing for Tata Sons. However, the lawyers appearing in the case said they have no objection. Salve said that even he had appeared for Shapoorji Pallonji in other matters.

Senior Counsel CA Sundaram, representing Shapoorji Pallonji firms said that all lawyers appear for one company or the other company at some point.

The valuation of Tata Sons, the holding company of around 100 companies, has become a contentious issue in the Tata-Mistry legal battle, leaving aside the ouster of Cyrus Mistry and the issue of minority rights protection. Mistry family, which holds 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, values their shares at Rs 1.75 lakh crore, while Tata group believes it would be a maximum of Rs 80,000 crore.

On Tuesday, Tata vs Mistry case's hearing resumed in the apex court at 2 pm before a bench of CJI Bobde, and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Also read: Mahindra's Korean arm Ssangyong misses Rs 480 crore loan repayment to JP Morgan

Also read: Will Sensex hit 50K this year? Here's what analysts say