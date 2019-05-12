Telangana SSC Result 2019 : TS Board to announce Class 10 results tomorrow; check at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will announce the SSC Class 10 result 2019 tomorrow, May 13. The Director of Government Examination, Telangana, released an official notification stating that the SSC Result 2019 will be announced on Monday around 11.30 am at D-Block, Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad.

This year, Telangana class 10 board examinations were held from March 16 to April 2.

In 2018, out of 5.38 lakh students, 83 per cent students passed the SSC class 10 exam. A total of 2,125 schools had recorded 100 per cent result while 21 schools had zero per cent result.

Students can view their results on the following websites:

1) bse.telangana.gov.in

2)results.cgg.gov.in

Here is step-by-step guide to check Telangana SSC Public examination Result 2019:

1) Visit the official website

2) On the homepage of the website, go to Telangana SSC Public Examiination Result 2019

3) Click to open the result.

4) The page will redirect to the result page.

5) Enter your roll-number and other details and then click on submit button

6) Your TS SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen.

7) Download the result and take out the print-out of it.

Students can also check their results via SMS:

1) SMS- TS10 roll number and send it to 56263.