Thane records 5,566 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in a day

With the addition of 5,566 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 3,95,690, an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 33 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 6,794, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.71 per cent, he said.

So far, 3,30,876 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.62 per cent.

There are 58,020 active COVID-19 cases in Thane district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 61,815 and the death toll at 1,278, another official said.

