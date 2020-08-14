This DRDO-made anti-drone system to be deployed in Delhi for PM's security

An anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be deployed in Delhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's safety this year. The system is equipped to instantaneously detect and identify drone threats and terminate them.

As per the DRDO, this anti-drone system is capable of neutralising micro-drones through either jamming of command and control links or by damaging electronics of drones through laser-based directed energy weapons. A drone or an unmanned aerial vehicle refer to an unpiloted aircraft or spacecraft.

"The comprehensive solution is to tackle the problem that drones may pose to national security agencies," DRDO said in a statement.

Besides, this indigenously developed system can detect and jam micro-drones at a distance of up to 3 km and lase a target 1-1.25 km far depending on the wattage of the laser weapon. According to DRDO, this solution can be an effective counter to increased drone-based activity in India's western and northern sectors.

Recently, the Armed Forces proposed arming its 100 Heron drones with missiles to carry out offense. The Indian Navy has also received nod to upgrade its existing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and buy 10 new surveillance drones to closely monitor Indian waters.

