Twitter reveals what's holding it back from complying with new IT rules

After reports of Twitter's loss of legal indemnity made headlines on Tuesday, the microblogging app has revealed why it is holding back on complying with the new IT rules that came into effect on May 26. The platform said that as per the advice of its consultants in India, Twitter is looking to establish an office before hiring for the required roles.

"We are making progress with relation to establishing an appropriate local office for Twitter Inc with the advice of consultants in India. We have been advised that it is necessary for us to establish this office prior to hiring the CCO and other officers on a permanent basis," it told the government, as per sources.

Meanwhile, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad fired a fresh salvo at Twitter and said the platform was given multiple opportunities to comply with the rules. He said that the microblogging site "has deliberately chosen the path of non-compliance".

There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect from the 26th of May. Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 16, 2021

"The culture of India varies like its large geography. In certain scenarios, with the amplification of social media, even a small spark can cause a fire, especially with the menace of fake news. This was one of the objectives of bringing the Intermediary Guidelines. It is astounding that Twitter which portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines," said the minister in a series of tweets.

The minister also accused Twitter of flagging fake news arbitrarily -- "only when it suits, its likes and dislikes".

"What happened in UP was illustrative of Twitter's arbitrariness in fighting fake news. While Twitter has been over enthusiastic about its fact checking mechanism, its failure to act in multiple cases like UP is perplexing & indicates its inconsistency in fighting misinformation," accused the minister.

