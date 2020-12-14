'Crossed limits': VHP to take legal action against Wall Street Journal for Facebook report

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that it will take legal action against The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) for its report on Facebook's decision to not crack down on Bajrang Dal. VHP joint secretary Surendra Jain said that will take legal against the publication for insulting India and crossing the limit. Jain had in the past served as the in-charge of Bajrang Dal.

"They have crossed their limits. They have insulted India in the garb of attacking Bajrang Dal," said Jain to The Print. He asked that if any illegal work is being carried out in India and the government is not able to stop it, then is the publication indicating that the government is not competent. "I feel that The Wall Street Journal should stay within its limits. They should not try to comment on the internal matters of India," he said.

Jain said that Bajrang Dal is a youth organisation of the VHP committed for the upliftment of Bharat and the Hindu Samaj and that they do not need any certificate from WSJ. Jain further added that they cannot let anyone run such a false campaign and insult the country in the garb of attacking the organisation.

The WSJ report stated that despite Facebook's security team tagging Bajrang Dal as a 'dangerous' Hindu nationalist group that supports violence against minorities, the group has been allowed to thrive on social network out of safety and political considerations. WSJ stated that Facebook decided not to act against the right-wing group due to its ties with the ruling BJP and because cracking down on Bajrang Dal might endanger the company's business prospects in India as well as its staff.

The publication had, in August, also reported on the alleged bias of Facebook towards BJP out of business concerns. It had reported that former executive Ankhi Das had lobbied in the favour of the ruling party.

Also read: US govt, 48 states file lawsuits against Facebook over abusing market position

Also read: Facebook to remove false claims, conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines