Weak Modi scared of Xi, says Rahul after China blocks UN move on Masood Azhar

After China's latest attempt to block the proposal of designating Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist", the Opposition has raised questions over PM Narendra Modi's diplomatic stance with China. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked PM Modi's bonhomie with Chinese President XI Jinping, and called the PM 'weak', who is scared of Xi.

Taking a jibe at the PM, Rahul Ganhi tweeted PM Modi's diplomacy with China was all about -- 'Swing with Xi in Gujarat, Hug Xi in Delhi and bow to Xi in China'.

Apart from Rahul, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, citing the Wuhan Summit, asked the Prime Minister 'What happened to the Wuhan spirit?...Now that Pakistan's big brother has protected Masood Azhar !'

UN Security Council Resolution 1267 Modiji What happened to the Wuhan spirit ? Now that Pakistan's big brother Has protected Masood Azhar ! - Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 14, 2019

The Wuhan Summit held last year in April had delineated an amicable relationship between India and China after it had worsened during the 73-day Doklam military stand-off in 2017, with Modi and Xi agreeing on "prudent management of differences".

Another Congress leader Manish Tewari shared a picture of PM Modi with Xi in which both the leaders are chatting while sitting on a swing, saying "muscular diplomacy".

-@narendramodi rocked on a swing with President Xi, @narendramodi withdrew Indian forces first in Doklam, @narendramodi travelled to Wuhan to release new spirits-Wuhan spirit & China rebuffs is on Massod Azhar third time 2016,2017 & 2019. Some Muscular Diplomacy ain't it Timothy! pic.twitter.com/VG9bNI0ycJ - Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 14, 2019

Also read: China blocks India's bid to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar global terrorist for fourth time