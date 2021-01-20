What's in a name? Gujarat govt to rename dragonfruit as 'Kamalam'

Gujarat government has decided to rename dragonfruit as Kamalam since its outer shape is similar to that of a lotus. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the name dragonfruit sounded inappropriate and clarified that there was nothing political about this decision.

Speaking at the launch of Chief Minister Horticulture Development Mission, Rupani said, "We have applied for the patent of the dragonfruit to be called Kamalam. But as of now, the Gujarat government has decided to call the fruit Kamalam." He added, "Even though the fruit is known as dragon fruit, it does not sound appropriate. The word Kamalam is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus, so we have decided to call it Kamalam, and there's nothing political about it."

According to the CM, the fruit has been grown as a form of cactus across various parts of the country. Dragonfruit is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra. The CM added the fruit also helps in raising haemoglobin and is known for its nutritional value. He also mentioned that this is the most expensive fruit available in the market. Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi and P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram decided to have some fun with this news.



Hallelujah! The dragon has been shown its place... oh wait, I meant dragonfruit. https://t.co/JtVly2gkki Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 20, 2021 The Dragon has been slayed! https://t.co/k5QAGx9uO4 Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 20, 2021 Celebrity television chef Kunal Kapur reacted to this decision by the Gujarat government and tweeted, "Gujarat government renames #dragonfruit as Kamalam. Looks like our priority for the nation is set. We were not satisfied renaming the cities, we need to rename vegetables and fruits too. By the way, COVID is on, the economy took a hit, we are in the middle of a pandemic." Gujarat Govt. renames #dragonfruit as 'Kamalam'. Looks like our priority for the nation is set! We were not satisfied renaming the cities, we need to rename vegetables & fruits too. By the way, COVID is on, the economy took a hit, we are in the middle of a pandemic. #JustSaying https://t.co/bmOcuY63Jz Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) January 20, 2021

