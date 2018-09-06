Why Jan Dhan is critical to Modi's plans

On July 5, Narendra Modi government decided to make its national financial inclusion programme, Pradhan Mantri JanDhan Yojana (PMJDY) open-ended with several additional features. If you are yet to be familiar with PMJDY here are the details:

THE PROGRAMME

During his Independence Day speech on 15th August 2014, Prime Minister Modi announced the establishment of PMJDY as a scheme meant to increase banking penetration, promote financial inclusion and provide at least one bank account per household across the country in four years. It was formally launched on 28th August, that year. The government has now decided to continue the programme and keep it open-ended.

NEW FEATURES

Existing overdraft limit of Rs 5,000 raised to Rs 10,000.

No conditions for overdraft up to Rs 2,000.

Age limit for availing overdraft facility revised from 18-60 years to 18-65 years.

Expanded accidental insurance cover for new RuPay card holders raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for new PMJDY accounts opened after 28.8.2018.

CURRENT STATUS