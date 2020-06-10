'Will implement L-G's orders, no time for argument,' says Kejriwal on hospital row

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the Lieutenant General Anil Baijal's orders would be implemented as this is no time for disagreements and agruments. LG Baijal had reversed the CM's orders to reserve Delhi hospitals only for Delhi residents.

"LG's directives will be implemented in letter and spirit, this is not the time for disagreements or arguments. Delhi government will follow the decision taken by the Centre and implement the orders of the Lieutenant General," said Kejriwal.

He however stated that if people from other states come to Delhi for treatment then the national capital would need far more beds than initially estimated. "If people from other states start coming to Delhi for treatment, we will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31," said Kejriwal. This is a marked difference from the Delhi government's estimates that pegged the requirement for beds at 80,000 by end of July.

Kejriwal urged people to make it a people's movement to ensure social distancing and to wear masks just like the residents had done for odd-even scheme.

The CM said that Delhi is staring at a huge crisis that could unfold in the coming days. He added that data shows that there would be a significant increase in the number of cases in the coming days. "We have a big challenge ahead," he added.

On Sunday, CM Kejriwal said that only Delhi residents would be treated in Delhi government and private hospitals. He also mentioned the list of documents that would be accepted as proof of residence. The decision was overruled by LG Baijal who said that all Indians are equal hence must get the same treatment.

