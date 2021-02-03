World's first hybrid aero and defence exhibition: Rajnath Singh declares Aero India 2021 open

Union Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 13th edition of Aero India Show on Wednesday. The event was held at Air Force station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Singh said that Aero India 2021 will display the vast potential of India and the multifarious opportunities that it offers in the field of defence and aerospace.

He added that it also promises to be the world's first-ever Hybrid Aero and Defence exhibition.

"It''ll not be incorrect to say that Aero India 2021 has truly gone digital and global," Singh further said, adding that the presence of about 540 exhibitors, defence ministers, delegates, service chiefs and officials from more than 55 countries shows growing optimism of the global community.

"India is a victim of state-sponsored and state-inflicted terrorism, which is now a global threat,"Singh said.

Talking about China's aggression in eastern Ladakh, he said, "We have long witnessed unfortunate events to employ force to change the status quo along our unresolved borders. India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and the territorial integrity at all costs."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the show said that the event will add impetus to India's quest to become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

"India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Atmanirbhar," said PM Modi in a tweet.



First held in 1996 and then in 1998, Aero India is a major exhibition for aerospace and defence industries. Beginning 2001, it has been held every alternate year. This year, it will be held across three days, from February 3-5.

