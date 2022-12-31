$1-trillion economy: Anant Ambani, Karan Adani on Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council

The Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council has inducted several members who will play a key role in the growth of the economy, according to reports.

According to the chief minister's office (CMO), Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani have been appointed as members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of Maharashtra.

"The CMO said Reliance Industries Limited executive director Anant Ambani will represent the power sector while Adani Port chief executive officer Karan Adani will represent ports and special economic zones," Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will head the council, which will comprise 21 members.

The other members include Hindustan Unilever Limited chairman and managing director Sanjeev Mehta (FMCG), Bain Capital managing director Amit Chandra (share capital from private industries), former chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange Vikram Limaye (banking), Larsen and Toubro chief executive officer and managing director S N Subramanian (engineering), Sun Pharma (pharmaceuticals) managing director Dilip Sanghvi, Mahindra & Mahindra chief executive officer Anish Shah and Badve Engineering chief executive officer Shrikant Badve (manufacturing).

As per deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-trillion economy. "It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering, and education among others," he said in the legislative council on Thursday, the HT report highlighted.

Fadnavis also said that the State Economic Advisory Council will function as a private research organisation with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering, and education, among others, as per PTI.

The government is also focusing on certain `aspirational' regions to enhance the state's human development index, he said.

