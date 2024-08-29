73% of Indian employers hired during Q2 2024, a 7% rise from Q1: Report

According to a study conducted by Indeed, 73% of employers actively hired in the second quarter (April and June) of the calendar year 2024, which is a 7% rise from Q1.

According to the findings, sales (30%) and marketing (23%) have emerged as key sectors in India. Per Indeed, this shift signals a strategic push by companies to bolster their growth and performance. As organisations aim to strengthen their market presence, these roles are increasingly seen as pivotal to driving business success.

But recruitment in the IT sector continues to be high, with positions like data analysts (23%), data engineers (16%), and data scientists (11%) at the forefront, reflecting ongoing digitisation and demand for tech skills.

However, companies have expressed concerns over the skills gap despite the hiring sentiments. About 61% of the recruiters stated that concerns over the skills gap may increase in the next two years if not addressed immediately. Despite this, only 23% of employers currently offer personalised training programs, underscoring a critical disconnect between recognition and action.

According to the study, the future of the white-collar job market hinges on how effectively organisations address skill gaps. The tracker highlights that 40% of employers predict minimal growth (0–5%) if skilling initiatives are not implemented. Key areas identified for future skill demand include cloud computing (27%), sustainability (23%), and emerging technologies like generative AI and AR/VR (20%).

Interestingly, recruiters are not only focussing on hard skills like AI, ML, data science, etc. but also looking forward to candidates with soft skills like communication, time management, critical thinking, etc. This dual focus highlights the evolving expectations from talent, where adaptability and a broad skill set are key, Indeed stated.

Meanwhile, 61% of employees expect a 20-40% salary increase through upskilling. Additionally, there’s a growing demand for career counselling (43%) and mentorship (57%)—areas where employers can play a pivotal role by aligning their development programs with employee aspirations.

Commenting on the findings, Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said, “Our latest hiring tracker offers a detailed snapshot of the labour market’s current dynamics. While IT roles continue to be in high demand, the growing emphasis on sales and marketing shows a shift in employer priorities. For job seekers, the message is clear: continuous upskilling, particularly in both technical and soft skills, is crucial in this evolving landscape.”