Adopt safety-first approach for road design, construction: Gadkari to officials

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today said road infrastructure is being developed faster, safer and more sustainable than ever before.

In a meeting with the ministry officials, National Highways Authority of India, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation and the Public Works Department, he said it's is everyone's collective mission to give the country the road infrastructure of global standard.

The minister emphasised on safety-first approach for road design and construction, construction of environment-friendly roads, industry-friendly approach, new technology for safe, faster and economic roads and faster construction.

Gadkari said with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, the 313 km long highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He said 80% of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022. He said the six-lane access-controlled Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor is being constructed at a record pace.

Meanwhile, Gadkari last week had said the Rs 100 lakh crore-Gatishakti scheme will provide a framework for the National Infrastructure Pipeline programme and make Indian products more competitive by cutting down logistic costs and improving supply chains.

Addressing the American Chamber of Commerce's (AMCHAM) 29th AGM, Gadkari sought investments in the road sector from insurance and pension funds of the US. "Our government is soon going to launch the national master plan of (the) Prime Minister -- Gatishakti scheme of more than Rs 100 lakh crore for holistic and integrated infrastructure development in India," he said.

