After tomatoes, onion prices hit sky high adding to festive season woes; here’s why

In the wake of surging tomato prices, consumers are now grappling with soaring onion costs as the festive season approaches. Over the past week in Uttar Pradesh, onion prices in the retail market have doubled, escalating from Rs 30-35 per kg to Rs 60-80 per kg.

This marks the second instance of a steep rise in onion prices in the past four months, following the record-breaking onion prices in August, when they crossed the Rs 100 mark. The latest surge in onion costs, coupled with the previous tomato price hike, is putting immense pressure on household budgets.

The unprecedented surge in onion prices poses significant challenges for families and restaurants as they gear up for the upcoming festive period. Traders are expressing concerns that prices may continue to escalate in the coming months, further exacerbating the situation.

Several factors contribute to the exorbitant onion prices. Wholesalers point to adverse weather conditions earlier this year, including a heatwave and irregular rainfall, which severely affected onion crops, resulting in higher wholesale prices.

“We are currently getting only 20-30 truckloads of onions in the local market. A recent strike by onion traders in a neighbouring state also disrupted the supply, leading to a hike in prices.” Pappu Sonkar, a dealer at Sitapur Mandi, explained IANS.

The impact of this onion price surge is particularly burdensome for families already grappling with financial constraints. In response to the soaring costs, many restaurants have opted to remove onions from their salad offerings, while street food vendors are reducing their usage of this essential ingredient.

Najmul Hasan, who runs a restaurant in the old city, told IANS, “The increasing onion prices are putting a lot of pressure on our business. Onions are a significant ingredient in our non-vegetarian dishes, and when their prices rise, it affects the quality of our food. Unlike bigger restaurants, we cannot charge extra for salads and onions, and this is making it hard for us to stay profitable.”

