Agniveers' in-service training to amount for 50% credit in 3-yr IGNOU degree programme

The Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that it will recognise in-serivce training received by Agniveers, or youth selected in the AGNIPATH recruitment scheme, as credits for a graduation programme designed by IGNOU. Under IGNOU’s specially-designed degree programme this in-service training will count for 50 per cent of credit. The programme will also allow for multiple entry-exit points with appropriate certification. This will enable Agniveers to follow civilian courses.

The ministry will launch a special, three-year skill-based bachelor degree programme for serving defence personnel that will recognise the skill training received by them during their tenure.

The programme, designed by IGNOU, will be executed by them too. Both technical and non-technical skill training received by the Agniveer will amount to 50 per cent of the credits required for a graduate degree. The rest of the 50 per cent will come from a basket of courses including subjects like languages, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Education, Commerce, Tourism, Vocational Studies, Agriculture, Jyotish, ability enhancement courses on Environmental Studies and Communication Skills in English.

The IGNOU programme will be aligned to UGC norms and National Credit Framework/National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

The Agniveer could also exit after completion of the first year course and receive an Undergraduate Certificate, and receive an Undergraduate Diploma on successful completion of the first and second year courses. If they complete the full three-year course, they will receive a Degree.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and UGC have all recognised the framework of the programme.

The Degree – BA, BCom, BA (vocational), BA (Tourism Management) – will be awarded by IGNOU as per UGC, and will be recognised both in India and abroad.

IGNOU will sign MoUs with the three armed forces for implementation of the scheme.

