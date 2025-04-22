'Allow slower work pace, flexible schedules': Labour ministry writes to states to safeguard workers against heatwave

With temperatures soaring in almost all parts of the country, the ministry of labour and employment has written to states and union territories asking them to take urgent steps to safeguard workers and labourers from extreme heatwave conditions.

In the letter to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories, the union labour ministry has advised them to issue directions to employers, occupiers, industries, and construction companies to implement effective heatwave mitigation measures for workers.

“The letter recommended for a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach listing out various steps including rescheduling of working hours, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities, ventilation and cooling of workplaces, rest areas, conducting regular health check-ups for workers and providing emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention materials to construction workers,” said an official release on Tuesday.

The labour ministry has also advised that instructions be issued to mine and factory managements to allow slower work pace, flexible schedules, two-person crews during extreme heat, proper ventilation in underground mines.

“In addition to factories and mines, it stressed upon special attention to be given for construction and brick kiln workers and the need for widespread dissemination of information to workers about ways to protect themselves from extreme heat conditions through awareness camps, posters and banners at labour chowks,” said the release.

Hospitals and dispensaries under DGLW and ESIC have also been asked to set up dedicated desks to take care of heat stroke cases and ensure adequate supply of ORS, ice packs and other heat illness prevention material.