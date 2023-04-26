scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
Economy

BT Mindrush 2023 Live Updates: Tata Group expected to grow 20% on-year, says N Chandrasekaran

Anwesha Madhukalya | Updated Apr 26, 2023, 9:19 PM IST

BT Mindrush 2023: Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia will honour the recipients of the BT-PwC India’s Best CEO awards. 

BT Mindrush 2023 event to honour the Best CEOs of India Inc BT Mindrush 2023 event to honour the Best CEOs of India Inc

The much-awaited BT Mindrush 2023 will take place today in the presence of the who’s who of the Indian industry. Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia will honour the recipients of the BT-PwC India’s Best CEO awards. 

 

Some of the biggest names – the titans of India Inc – including Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal as well as Infosys Co-founder & Chairman Nandan Nilekani will grace the event with their presence. 

 

Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan, Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise MD Suneeta Reddy, PwC India Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara will also be present at the event. 

26 Apr 2023, 9:19:05 PM IST

UDAN democratised aviation: Scindia

The democratisation of civil aviation -- aviation was also seen as an elitist product. But through UDAN scheme, 74 airports in areas no one has even heard of have been built in the last 6 years, bringing to the fore lakhs of passengers. UDAN has given rise to aspirations. Eleven airlines are part of UDAN, three airlines have been spawned from UDAN: Scindia

26 Apr 2023, 9:15:15 PM IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia on his plans for aviation

Not looking at asset monetisation or privatisation but a lease model: Jyotiraditya Scindia on his plans to create a robust aviation sector. 

26 Apr 2023, 9:14:48 PM IST

SESSION: India as a Global Economic Power

Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia will speak about the present and future of the aviation sector.

26 Apr 2023, 8:26:20 PM IST

Chandrasekaran on Ratan Tata

I think he is a very fine person, extremely graceful and gracious. Sometimes I reach out, sometimes he reaches out. He has been a phenomenal source of strength: N Chandrasekaran on Ratan Tata

26 Apr 2023, 8:24:02 PM IST

'Absolutely fine to make mistakes': N Chandrasekaran

It is absolutely fine to make mistakes. If you don't make mistakes, you won't make decisions. We should have to courage to do course correction, said N Chandrasekaran. 

26 Apr 2023, 8:16:12 PM IST

'India deserves Air India to be a world-class airline'

India deserves Air India to be a world-class airline. Why should people from here go to some other place and wait for hours, there is no reason: Chandrasekaran

26 Apr 2023, 8:11:30 PM IST

Think about the training to win the race: Chandrasekaran

Don't think about winning the race, think about training to win the race: N Chandrasekaran

26 Apr 2023, 8:04:17 PM IST

N Chandrasekaran says the focus must be on India

We must focus on India only. If you want to fly to every Indian city, there has to be hotels, said N Chandrasekaran.

26 Apr 2023, 8:00:05 PM IST

We need to deliver what we committed: Chandrasekaran

We have to just deliver what we committed to, says N Chandrasekaran on his plans for the group. 

26 Apr 2023, 7:58:05 PM IST

Chandrasekaran on Air India

Chandrasekaran said that they are working on Air India but they will require a bit of time and a little bit of patience. 

26 Apr 2023, 7:56:07 PM IST

Everyone in this country is rooting for Air India: N Chandrasekaran

Everyone in this country is rooting for Air India, said N Chandrasekaran. He said that a billion people in the country want Air India to succeed. Chandrasekaran said that the entire fleet will change, and ore flights are coming in as they are currently operating. 

26 Apr 2023, 7:53:10 PM IST

Chandrasekaran on the superapp

There is no point of arrival for the next few years, N Chandrasekaran said on the superapp. 

26 Apr 2023, 7:49:11 PM IST

N Chandrasekaran's three S strategy

Three S strategy to get the group fit -- simplification, synergy, scale -- said N Chandrasekaran on running a company the size of Tata. Market capitalisation will come eventually, he said. 

26 Apr 2023, 7:43:54 PM IST

N Chandrasekaran on Tata's AI plans

Training on core competence, will put lot of hero projects in the group, putting in place a pilot project in a small company: N Chandrasekaran on Tata's AI plans

26 Apr 2023, 7:39:30 PM IST

Doubling, tripling down on India: Chandrasekaran

We are doubling, tripling down on India. Some of the businesses overseas we are building from India: Chandrasekaran. We are doing five new sectors, including Air India, he said. 

26 Apr 2023, 7:35:40 PM IST

There is a very, very strong demand: N Chandrasekaran

Lot of negative view, and too much caution. I can't really talk against or for it. But if you look at our portfolio, there is a very, very strong demand. The group will grow more than 20 per cent year-on-year. We don't see a slowdown in the consumer business. We see a demand for both discretionary and non-discretionary products in Tier 2, 3 towns:  N Chandrasekaran.

26 Apr 2023, 7:29:10 PM IST

SESSION: Reinventing Tata

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons on connecting with the consumer, and the company’s successes and failures.

26 Apr 2023, 7:27:14 PM IST

Nandan Nilekani on Indian manufacturing

Apple was not making anything in India, now 4.5 per cent of their production is from India: Nandan Nilekani on India's manufacturing. 

26 Apr 2023, 7:21:35 PM IST

AI is huge, scary and exciting: Nandan Nilekani

This AI thing is huge. One one level it is scary and on the other it is exciting. For software development, there will be high level of automation that is coming out and code can be generated more precisely: Nandan Nilekani

26 Apr 2023, 7:15:36 PM IST

Nandan Nilekani on the possible contours of Aadhaar 2.0

Tokenisation and Aadhaar in real-time, said Nandan Nilekani on contours of Aadhaar 2.0. 

