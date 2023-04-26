BT Mindrush 2023 Live Updates: Tata Group expected to grow 20% on-year, says N Chandrasekaran

The much-awaited BT Mindrush 2023 will take place today in the presence of the who’s who of the Indian industry. Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia will honour the recipients of the BT-PwC India’s Best CEO awards.
Some of the biggest names – the titans of India Inc – including Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal as well as Infosys Co-founder & Chairman Nandan Nilekani will grace the event with their presence.
Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan, Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise MD Suneeta Reddy, PwC India Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara will also be present at the event.
The democratisation of civil aviation -- aviation was also seen as an elitist product. But through UDAN scheme, 74 airports in areas no one has even heard of have been built in the last 6 years, bringing to the fore lakhs of passengers. UDAN has given rise to aspirations. Eleven airlines are part of UDAN, three airlines have been spawned from UDAN: Scindia
Not looking at asset monetisation or privatisation but a lease model: Jyotiraditya Scindia on his plans to create a robust aviation sector.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia will speak about the present and future of the aviation sector.
I think he is a very fine person, extremely graceful and gracious. Sometimes I reach out, sometimes he reaches out. He has been a phenomenal source of strength: N Chandrasekaran on Ratan Tata
It is absolutely fine to make mistakes. If you don't make mistakes, you won't make decisions. We should have to courage to do course correction, said N Chandrasekaran.
India deserves Air India to be a world-class airline. Why should people from here go to some other place and wait for hours, there is no reason: Chandrasekaran
Don't think about winning the race, think about training to win the race: N Chandrasekaran
We must focus on India only. If you want to fly to every Indian city, there has to be hotels, said N Chandrasekaran.
We have to just deliver what we committed to, says N Chandrasekaran on his plans for the group.
Chandrasekaran said that they are working on Air India but they will require a bit of time and a little bit of patience.
Everyone in this country is rooting for Air India, said N Chandrasekaran. He said that a billion people in the country want Air India to succeed. Chandrasekaran said that the entire fleet will change, and ore flights are coming in as they are currently operating.
There is no point of arrival for the next few years, N Chandrasekaran said on the superapp.
Three S strategy to get the group fit -- simplification, synergy, scale -- said N Chandrasekaran on running a company the size of Tata. Market capitalisation will come eventually, he said.
Training on core competence, will put lot of hero projects in the group, putting in place a pilot project in a small company: N Chandrasekaran on Tata's AI plans
We are doubling, tripling down on India. Some of the businesses overseas we are building from India: Chandrasekaran. We are doing five new sectors, including Air India, he said.
Lot of negative view, and too much caution. I can't really talk against or for it. But if you look at our portfolio, there is a very, very strong demand. The group will grow more than 20 per cent year-on-year. We don't see a slowdown in the consumer business. We see a demand for both discretionary and non-discretionary products in Tier 2, 3 towns: N Chandrasekaran.
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons on connecting with the consumer, and the company’s successes and failures.
Apple was not making anything in India, now 4.5 per cent of their production is from India: Nandan Nilekani on India's manufacturing.
This AI thing is huge. One one level it is scary and on the other it is exciting. For software development, there will be high level of automation that is coming out and code can be generated more precisely: Nandan Nilekani
Tokenisation and Aadhaar in real-time, said Nandan Nilekani on contours of Aadhaar 2.0.
