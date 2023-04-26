BT Mindrush 2023 Live Updates: Tata Group expected to grow 20% on-year, says N Chandrasekaran

The much-awaited BT Mindrush 2023 will take place today in the presence of the who’s who of the Indian industry. Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia will honour the recipients of the BT-PwC India’s Best CEO awards.

Some of the biggest names – the titans of India Inc – including Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal as well as Infosys Co-founder & Chairman Nandan Nilekani will grace the event with their presence.

Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan, Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise MD Suneeta Reddy, PwC India Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara will also be present at the event.