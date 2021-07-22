Cabinet approves central university in Ladakh; total project cost Rs 750 cr

The cabinet today approved the establishment of a central university in the union territory of Ladakh, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said. He added that the central university will be constructed with a project cost of Rs 750 crore.

The minister said phase 1 of the project will be completed in four years, Thakur said.

The cabinet also gave a go-ahead to the establishment of Ladakh Integrated Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (LIIDCO) in Ladakh, said the minister, while announcing Cabinet decisions on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved a Rs 6,322 crore PLI scheme for Specialty Steel for the next five years. The scheme will give a boost to the end-to-end manufacturing of speciality steel.

More details will be added soon.