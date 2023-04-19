scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Cabinet approves National Quantum Mission for Rs 6,000 cr to accelerate quantum technology

National Quantum Mission aims to scale up scientific and industrial R&D, for accelerating quantum technology-led economic growth and leverage India into a leading nation in the area

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) at a total cost of Rs 6,003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31, "aiming to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT)". This will accelerate QT led economic growth, nurture the ecosystem in the country and make India one of the leading nations in the development of Quantum Technologies & Applications (QTA), government said in a statement.

The new mission targets developing intermediate scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits in 8 years in various platforms like superconducting and photonic technology. Satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2,000 kilometres within India, long distance secure quantum communications with other countries, inter-city quantum key distribution over 2,000 km as well as multi-node Quantum network with quantum memories are also some of the deliverables of the Mission.

The mission will help develop magnetometers with high sensitivity in atomic systems and Atomic Clocks for precision timing, communications and navigation. It will also support design and synthesis of quantum materials such as superconductors, novel semiconductor structures and topological materials for fabrication of quantum devices. Single photon sources/detectors, entangled photon sources will also be developed for quantum communications, sensing and metrological applications.

Four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) will be set up in top academic and National R&D institutes on the domains - Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing & Metrology and Quantum Materials & Devices. The hubs which will focus on generation of new knowledge through basic and applied research as well as promote R&D in areas that are mandated to them.

NQM can take the technology development eco-system in the country to a globally competitive level. The mission would greatly benefit communication, health, financial and energy sectors as well as drug design, and space applications. It will provide a huge boost to National priorities like digital India, Make in India, Skill India and Stand-up India, Start-up India, Self-reliant India and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).


 

Published on: Apr 19, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
