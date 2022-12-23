Cabinet approves OROP revision with arrears at additional annual cost of Rs 8,450 cr

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday has approved the revision of the pension of armed forces pensioners/family pensioners under One Rank One Pension (OROP) from July 1,2019 at additional cost of Rs 8,450 crore,.

Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service.

"The Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019 (excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired w.e.f.July 01, 2014) will be covered under this revision. More than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners will be benefited. Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected .The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners," said Cabinet in a statement.

Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments. However, all the family pensioners, including those in receipt of Special/Liberalised Family Pension and Gallantry Award Winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today approved the revision of pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension w.e.f.July 01, 2019. pic.twitter.com/SgY98ob2re — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2022

The estimated annual expenditure for the implementation of the revision has been calculated as approximately Rs 8,450 crore at 31% Dearness Relief (DR). Arrears w.e.f.July 01, 2019 to December 31, 2021 have been calculated as over Rs 19,316 crore based on DR at 17% for the period from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2021 and at 31% for the period from July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Arrears w.e.f.July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2022 have been calculated as appox. Rs 23,638 crore as per the applicable dearness relief. This expenditure is over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP.

Modi government took a decision to implement OROP for the Defence Forces Personnel/family pensioners and issued policy letter on November 7, 2015 for revision of pension w.e.f.July 01, 2014. In the said policy letter, it was mentioned that in future, the pension would be re-fixed every 5 years. Approximately Rs 57,000 crore has been spent at Rs 7,123 crore per year in eight years since the implementation of OROP.