Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 100

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use has been hiked by Rs 100 by oil marketing companies (OMCs). A 19-kilogram commercial gas cylinder will cost Rs 2,101 in Delhi.



Commercial gas cylinder prices have been increased for the second consecutive month. In November, commercial LPG gas rates were hiked by Rs 266. A commercial gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,051 in Mumbai, Rs 2,174.50 in Kolkata and Rs 2,234.50 in Chennai.



The price of domestic LPG was not hiked for the second straight month. A 14.2-kilogram domestic gas cylinder retails at Rs 899.50 in Delhi, Rs 926 in Kolkata and Rs 915.50 in Chennai. Domestic LPG cylinder prices last increased on October 6.

The rise in commercial LPG rates could hurt consumers and impact the restaurant sector. Customers might also need to pay more for eating out or ordering food.