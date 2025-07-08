'War is tragic, but markets don’t...': Expert on conflicts and commodity boom

The aftermath of war often leads to a massive demand surge for commodities essential to reconstruction efforts. As the guns fall silent, a different type of explosion occurs—one involving a spike in demand for materials like copper, aluminium, steel, and more. These commodities are crucial for rebuilding infrastructure, such as wiring, buildings, and roads, as well as the defence and renewable energy sectors. According to Kaushik, "When the guns fall silent, the bulldozers come in. And that’s when demand explodes for commodities like copper, aluminium, steel, iron, lead, zinc, and silver."

Commodity markets are currently positioning themselves for a potential long-term uptrend. The markets are factoring in future demand as much as they are responding to the immediate destruction caused by conflict. Kaushik notes, "Commodity prices have started setting up for a potential long-term uptrend. Markets are quietly factoring in future demand — not just destruction. Conflict accelerates cycles in the commodity market, and reconstruction fuels the next boom."

Geopolitical flashpoints are closely monitored by traders and investors not just for supply disruptions but also for future rebuilding opportunities. "Smart money watches where the rebuilding will happen and positions accordingly," Kaushik explains. This suggests that while wars may cause short-term price volatility, the subsequent reconstruction can sustain elevated commodity prices for years.

Market reactions to geopolitical shifts are often emotionless; they respond to supply shocks and future demand changes. CA Nitin Kaushik elaborates, "War is tragic — but markets don’t have emotions. They respond to supply shocks, future demand, and geopolitical shifts. The market’s dirty little secret is that conflict zones are not just war headlines. They’re future rebuilding zones. And rebuilding a nation means massive demand for raw materials."

— CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) July 8, 2025

The impact of recent conflicts from the Middle East to Africa on commodity prices highlights the potential for future market shifts. As Kaushik points out, the cycle of supply chain reshaping and strategic reserve redefinitions offers a fresh perspective on the commodity cycle. "It’s uncomfortable to discuss markets in the same breath as conflict, but it’s the reality of how commodities behave. War reshapes supply chains, redefines strategic reserves, and triggers massive rebuilding that keeps the commodity cycle alive," he states.

Beyond immediate supply concerns, the narrative shifts towards the momentum that reconstruction adds to the commodity cycle. As bleak as global news may seem, these situations could indicate the beginning of the next major bull run in commodities, driven by the substantial task of rebuilding. Investors and market analysts are thus advised to keep an eye on geopolitical changes as these could dictate future commodity demand.

In conclusion, wars, while tragic, are not only about destruction but also the eventual rebuilding which holds significant implications for commodity markets globally. As the cycle of conflict and reconstruction continues, savvy investors will be positioned to benefit from the opportunities these changes present.