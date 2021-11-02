COP26 global climate summit: PM Modi sets zero emissions by 2070 target for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, said that India will meet a target of net zero emissions by 2070. Apart from that PM Modi also committed to bring India’s non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, carbon intensity down to 45 per cent by 2030, reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from total projected emissions by 2030 and fulfil 50 per cent of energy requirement through renewable waste by 2030.

During the summit on Monday, the Prime Minister stated that India is the only country to deliver in “letter and spirit” the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement. He said that India is working very hard to tackle climate change related issues at the High-Level Segment for Heads of States and Government at the UN COP26.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India, home to 17 per cent of the world’s population, accounts only for 5 per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions.

He urged people to opt for environmentally conscious lifestyle choices that can go a long way in tackling climate change. PM Modi said that 'Lifestyle for Environment' must become a global mission. “The world today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE, which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it is needed that all of us come together and take forward LIFE as a movement," the PM said.

"India expects developed countries to make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments,” PM Modi said.

