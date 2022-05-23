Digilocker can now be accessed on WhatsApp; check details here

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced on Monday that Digilocker services can now be accessed through WhatsApp on MyGov Helpdesk. Citizens can now download Digilocker documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, among others, the ministry said in a statement.

The government said that in order to make services accessible, inclusive, transparent and easy, MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp will offer access to Digilocker services. One can create and authenticate their Digilocker account, and download documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate etc. on WhatsApp.

The following documents can now be accessed by users through the MyGov Helpdesk:

PAN card

Driving Licence

CBSE Class X passing certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy - two-wheeler

Class X marksheet

Class XII marksheet

Insurance policy document

WhatsApp users across can use the chatbot by simply sending ‘Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or ‘Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

MyGov Helpdesk (earlier known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp was launched in March 2020, and was instrumental in fighting COVID-19 by offering relevant information, including vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads. Over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, and over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded.

Over 100 million people have registered on Digilocker and over 5 billion documents have been issued till date.

Also read: WhatsApp launches Global API, paid tier for WhatsApp Business coming soon