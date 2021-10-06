Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 15; check out new rates

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have once again hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15 in line with a surge in international fuel prices, with new rates effective from Wednesday, October 6. This is fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months.

A Subsidised as well as non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 899.50 in Delhi. It was earlier priced at Rs 884.50 per cylinder. A 5kg cylinder will be priced at Rs 502, ANI tweeted.

Petroleum companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 899.50. The new rate of 5kg cylinder is now Rs 502. The new rates are effective from today. pic.twitter.com/nQqtgdOq7q — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

This is fourth straight hike in rates in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were increased by Rs 25 per cylinder on October 1.

The hike follows the fuel price raise on Tuesday. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across metros after a day's pause.

The fuel rates were increased again on Wednesday, owing to the rising prices in the international markets, taking the petrol and diesel rates to fresh record highs. Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to $82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $78.87 a barrel.

A total of 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each per household at subsidised or below market rates is what the government policy provides for currently. Any additional quantity over and above this has to be purchased at prevalent market price or non-subsidised rates.