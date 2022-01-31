Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses both houses of Parliament

The Economic survey 2021-22 will be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, ahead of the Union Budget to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions. The policy guide will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman soon after the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses of Parliament. The Economic Survey 2022 is expected to project the GDP growth at around 9% for the next fiscal year (FY23). The survey is authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran . This will be second time the Economic survey will be presented in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the earlier one being last year. The ray of optimism as the country recovers from the impact of the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year's economic survey.



Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates on Economic Survey 2022:-

11.04 am: President Kovind pays tribute to freedom fighters in Parliament.