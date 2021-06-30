Eight core sectors' output up 16.8% in May on low base-effect

The combined output of eight core sectors rose 16.8% in May (2021), led by a continuing low-base effect as well as an uptick in production of refinery products, natural gas, steel, cement and electricity, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday.

The core sector output had surged by a massive 60% in the month of April (2021). The eight infrastructure sectors of crude oil, coal, refinery products, natural gas, steel, fertilisers, electricity, and cement had shrunk by 21.4% in May 2020 on account of the lockdown curbs imposed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 infections.

Also Read: Eight core industries' output grows 56.1% in April on low-base effect

In March this year, these key sectors recorded a growth of 11.4%.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 20.1%, 15.3%, 59.3%, 7.9% and 7.3% in May, as against (-) 16.8%, (-) 21.3%, (-) 40.4%, (-) 21.4% and (-) 14.8% in May 2020, respectively.

Coal output also rose by 6.9% during the month under review, as against a negative growth of 14% in the same month of the previous year.

Also Read: 'Economy will rebound soon': Anurag Thakur responds to Chidambaram on GDP

Fertiliser and crude oil segments recorded negative growth during the month under review.

During April-May this fiscal, the eight sectors grew by 35.8% compared to a negative growth of 29.4% in the same period last year.