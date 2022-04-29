Eight core sectors' output up 4.3% in March, rises 10.4% in FY22

India's combined index of Eight Core Industries grew by 4.3 per cent in March, compared to the same month last fiscal. The cumulative growth rate during April-March 2021-22 was 10.4% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last financial year, driven by steel, cement, and natural gas, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Final growth rate for December 2021 is revised to 4.1 per cent from its provisional level 3.8 per cent.

The eight core sectors measured in the index are - Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement, and Electricity. The sectors comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Barring coal and crude oi, all other sectors recorded positive growth in March.

Here's how the eight core industries performed in March 2022:

Coal – Coal production declined by 0.1 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil – Crude Oil production declined by 3.4 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production increased by 7.6 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 19.2 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products – Petroleum Refinery production increased by 6.2 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers – Fertilizers production increased by 15.3 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel – Steel production increased by 3.7 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.9 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement – Cement production increased by 8.8 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 20.8 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity – Electricity generation increased by 4.9 per cent in March, 2022 over March, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 7.8 per cent during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Meanwhile, India's industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 1.7 per cent in February compared to a 3.2 per cent contraction in the same month a year earlier, mainly on account of improved performance of mining and electricity sectors, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) earlier this month.