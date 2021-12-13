Exclusive: ED summons Amazon India officials on Dec 15 & 17

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned top officials of Amazon India later this week in connection with its ongoing probe into a 2019 deal with the Kishore Biyani led Future Group.

Representatives of the retail giant have been asked to appear before probe officials at the ED headquarter on December 15 and 17, a government official told BT TV.

Since Amazon India country head Amit Agarwal is in the US, other senior executives are expected to take his place, the source added.

Separately, Biyani, who was to appear before the ED today, could not and has now offered to be present next week at the Delhi headquarters of the agency.

Sources in the know of the probe said both companies have been asked to submit certain documents related to their deal.

The agency is examining whether Amazon breached rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act when it invested Rs 1,431 crore to purchase a 49 per cent stake in a Future Group company in 2019.

