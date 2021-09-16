Nirmala Sitharaman presser live updates: Rs 31,600 cr guarantee for Bad Bank approved, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a media briefing at 5 pm on Thursday where she is expected to make an announcement on the much-awaited bad bank. The Union Cabinet had reportedly approved the proposal to set up a bad bank on Wednesday. FM Sitharaman had in her Budget 2021-22 speech announced the creation of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) or bad bank to consolidate and take over the stressed debt of banks.

According to the proposal approved by the Cabinet, the Centre will provide guarantee to security receipts issued by NARCL as part of resolution of bad loans. The proposal further mentions that the proposed bank or NARCL will pay up to 15% of the agreed value for loans in cash and the remaining 85% will be government guaranteed security receipts. The government guarantee would be invoked in case of a loss against the threshold value.

5.05 PM: Rs 31,000 gurantee for Bad Bank approves, announces FM

The Union Cabinet had on September 15 approved Central Government guarantee up to Rs. 30,600 Crore to back Security Receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), FM Sitharaman announced.

5.01 PM: Cabinet paves the way for the operationalisation of the National Asset Reconstruction Company or the 'bad bank': FM Sitharaman