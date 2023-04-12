FM Sitharaman meets Saudi counterpart Mohammed Aljadaan; global debt crisis, G20 agenda discussed

On Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had a meeting with her counterpart from Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Aljadaan, during which they discussed the global debt crisis and strengthening of the multilateral development banks, an Indian initiative under its G-20 presidency.

"H.E. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and I discussed the #G20 agenda, and the progress made," Aljadaan said in a tweet. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.

"Among other things, the two leaders discussed about the World Bank Evolution Roadmap and the Expert Group on Strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks constituted by the #G20India Presidency," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

"Among other things, the two leaders discussed about the World Bank Evolution Roadmap and the Expert Group on Strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks constituted by the #G20India Presidency," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

They discussed global inflation issues, including spillover effects of measures taken, and growth prospects of developing and low income countries, besides the urgent need to tackle increasing global debt distress and improving the implementation of the common framework, the ministry added.

The Finance Minister also visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland on Tuesday during her US visit.

The Finance Minister also visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland on Tuesday during her US visit.

She also met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023 in Washington.

The two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums.

