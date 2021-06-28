Sitharaman announces Rs 6.29-lakh crore stimulus package for economy hit amid 2nd COVID wave

Description

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference shortly. Though the central government has not officially disclosed anything, it is expected that she may announce another 'economic relief package' amid devastation caused by the second Covid-19 wave. The new stimulus package may include measures to boost health infrastructure in tier 2 cities and increase the limit under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to Rs 4.5 lakh crore. The FM may also announce financial support for the setting up of a 'bad bank'. The economic impact of the second Covid wave has softened to a large extent, but the Centre's relief measures may be intended towards keeping the country ready in case of the emergence of the third Covid-19 wave.

