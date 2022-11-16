G20 Summit in Bali: PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden, Indonesia President Joko Widodo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of US, Joe Biden, and Indonesia Joko Widodo on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali on Tuesday in two crucial meetings. They discussed the importance of bringing together major economies to overcome global challenges.

President Biden and PM Modi discussed the deepening of the India-US strategic partnership and spoke about the cooperation in sectors such as emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence etc.The also invoked the cooperation of the two nations in groupings such as the Quad, I2U2 etc.

Issues like global and regional developments were also discussed by PM Modi and President Biden.

According to officials while the two leaders were in conversation, Indonesian President Joko Widodo joined in and it became a trilateral among the two visiting delegates and the host.

PM Modi also thanked President Biden and President Widodo for their commitment to support G20’s work under India’s presidency. President Biden also congratulated President Widodo for Indonesia’s leadership to galvanise countries around the world to launch the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Pandemic PPR hosted by the World Bank (Pandemic Fund) to address gaps in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

The G20 is working to restore sustainable and inclusive growth in the economies and beyond, tackling ongoing climate, energy, and food crises, strengthening global health architecture and promoting technological transformation, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister said that India would give a voice to the developing countries during its presidency. He also underscored G20’s role in assisting vulnerable countries, strengthening economic security and global supply chains, and facing challenges like climate change, pandemics, poverty and the achievement of SDGs.

Also read: G20 Summit in Bali: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak, US Prez Joe Biden

Also read: G20 Summit: PM Modi, Xi Jinping exchange greetings for the first time since Ladakh crisis