$7 billion away! Gautam Adani can soon replace Jeff Bezos as world's second richest person

Asia’s richest and world’s third-richest man Gautam Adani’s wealth has seen a significant surge in the recent past. As it stands, the Chairman of the Adani Group is closer than ever to Jeff Bezos’ net worth. While there is a difference in the net worth as reported by various rich lists, it cannot be discounted that there is only a not-so-significant difference in wealth between Adani and Bezos.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires List that places Bezos in the second spot and Adani in the third, the Amazon founder has a net worth of $152 billion, while the homegrown industrialist has a fortune of $145 billion – a difference of $7 billion.

While $7 billion is a staggering amount by all accounts, it does not hold the same significance compared to the hundreds of billions these business magnates have amassed.

According to Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List, the difference between Adani and Bezos is more insignificant. Adani, however, is on the fourth spot as per Forbes, and Bezos on the third spot.

Forbes reported Adani’s net worth to be $151.5 billion, while Bezos was reported to be $151.9 billion.

Mukesh Ambani has been placed on the 9th spot by Bloomberg with a net worth of $92.2 billion, while Forbes has placed him on the 8th spot with $95.2 billion.

Gautam Adani rose to the ranks of the top three richest individuals in the world last month. Adani overtook LVMH Moet Hennessy CEO Bernard Arnault and Microsoft founder Bill Gates to reach the top three, as per Bloomberg. Mukesh Ambani and Jack Ma, who have been frequently named in the top 10 in both the lists, never made it to the top three.

