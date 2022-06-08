Govt raises rice paddy purchase price by 5.2%

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the increase of price at which it will buy the new-season common rice paddy variety from local farmers by 5.2%, the information and broadcasting minister said, as New Delhi encourages farmers to boost acreage and output of the staple.

"In today's cabinet meeting, MSP of 14 kharif crops was approved," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told.

India is the world's biggest exporter of rice, with a market share of more than 40%.

The minimum support price (MSP) of common grade variety of paddy has been increased by Rs 100 to Rs 2,040 per quintal for the 2022-23 crop year from Rs 1,940 in the previous year.

The support price of 'A' grade variety of paddy has been hiked to Rs 2,060 per quintal from Rs 1,960.

Paddy is the main kharif crop, the sowing of which has already begun. The Met department has projected normal monsoon for the June-September period.

The minister also highlighted several programmes launched during the last eight years by the Modi government to boost farmers' income and ensure comprehensive growth of the farm sector.

(With input from agencies)