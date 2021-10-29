Govt receives Rs 413 cr as dividend from five CPSEs

The government has received Rs 413 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including NLC and NALCO. "Government has received Rs 78 crore and Rs 165 crore respectively from Antariksh corp and NLC as dividend tranches," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.



Besides, NBCC, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and NALCO have paid Rs 52 crore, Rs 24 crore and Rs 94 crore, respectively, as dividend tranches to the government.



As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March) the government has received Rs 15,651 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Besides, about Rs 9,330 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment of minority stake in CPSEs.