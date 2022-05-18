scorecardresearch
Govt to rexamine BPCL divestment after planned expansion, says source

India's government will have another look at plans for the divestment of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) after the state-run refiner completes the planned expansion of some projects, a source told reporters on Wednesday.

The government put the privatisation of BPCL on hold as it only got a single bid, the source, who did not want to be named, said.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported the government is considering selling up to a quarter of BPCL after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm.

