GST collections top Rs 2 lakh crore again in May; states show mixed collection trends

India's GST collections held firm in May, crossing the Rs 2 lakh crore mark for the second consecutive month. Gross receipts rose 16.4% year-on-year to Rs 2.01 lakh crore, government data released on June 1 showed. This follows a record-breaking April, when GST revenues surged to Rs 2.37 lakh crore — the highest ever.

Revenues from domestic transactions grew 13.7% to Rs 1.50 lakh crore in May, while collections from imports climbed 25.2% to Rs 51,266 crore. The gross Central GST stood at Rs 35,434 crore, State GST at Rs 43,902 crore, and Integrated GST at approximately Rs 1.09 lakh crore. Cess collections contributed Rs 12,879 crore. A year ago, the May 2024 mop-up stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

Net GST revenue after refunds came in at Rs 1.74 lakh crore, marking a robust 20.4% jump compared to the previous year. Refunds in May fell 4% to Rs 27,210 crore.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani told PTI that state-wise growth remained uneven. While states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu posted collection increases between 17% and 25%, others such as Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana saw more modest gains of up to 6%. Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan reported median growth of around 10%.

“Thus, the average growth across the country does not appear to be uniformly reflected across states, possibly due to sectoral or seasonal factors which require a deeper data based analysis,” Mani said.